/How Zaheer Khan came to be CSK's head coach of IPL 2027

The Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises with five titles, has named Zaheer Khan as its new head coach for the upcoming IPL 2027 season. Zaheer replaces Stephen Fleming, who recently stood down from the head coach position after 18 years. Zaheer, once India's premier pacer, has been given a one-year contract with a provision for an extension. His appointment, however, came at the suggestion of MS Dhoni, former India and CSK skipper, who has been associated with the franchise since its inception in 2008. There were many names in the running for the CSK coaching position, but once Zaheer was recommended by Dhoni, the CSK management accepted the proposal.

How did Zaheer become the CSK coach?

Zaheer was most recently associated with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a mentor role during the 2025 season, after joining them in 2024 post departure of Gautam Gambhir. Before his time at LSG, Zaheer was with the Mumbai Indians between 2018 and 2022, where he first served as Director of Cricket Operations and then as Global Head of Development.

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Speaking on Zaheer's appointment as head coach, CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan, as quoted by The Indian Express, said: “It was MS who suggested Zaheer, and the cricket management team, comprising Rupa and Ruturaj Gaikwad, agreed that he fits the role. He has previous experience of working in the IPL with MI and LSG, and given that, we felt he is the right choice."

Zaheer's calm composure and skilled cricketing brain are said to be the reasons behind his appointment as the coach. Notably, it was under Dhoni in the 2011 ODI World Cup, which India won, that Zaheer emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker.

What are the major tasks for Zaheer at CSK?