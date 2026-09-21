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  • /WATCH | Mysterious lights over Tehran caught on video. Drone, aircraft or something else?

WATCH | Mysterious lights over Tehran caught on video. Drone, aircraft or something else?

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 10:55 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 10:55 IST
WATCH | Mysterious lights over Tehran caught on video. Drone, aircraft or something else?

Screenshot taken from the video Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Tehran night-sky videos show unexplained lights, sparking drone and aircraft claims, but the footage has not been independently verified

Videos purportedly showing an illuminated object moving through Tehran’s night sky have spread widely across social media, prompting speculation that the lights may have come from a drone, aircraft or another airborne object. However, neither the location of the recordings nor the identity of the object has been independently verified. The footage shows several lights moving across a dark sky, but offers no dependable reference point to determine the object’s size, altitude, distance or speed.

Several accounts on X circulated the videos on September 20, with some claiming the footage had been recorded over Tehran the previous day. One post said the sighting occurred near Azadegan, a district in the Iranian capital. Social media users have offered several explanations for the lights, describing them variously as a drone, a formation of drones, an aircraft or an LED-equipped kite. The available footage, however, does not contain enough evidence to establish which explanation, if any, is correct.

The term “unidentified flying object” describes an aerial sighting that has not been identified. It does not, by itself, establish that an object has an unusual or extraterrestrial origin.

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Echoes of a 1976 Tehran sighting

The recent videos started circulating close to the 50th anniversary of a documented aerial sighting over Tehran on September 19, 1976. There is no evidence linking the latest footage to that earlier incident. The US National Security Agency’s declassified archive includes a Joint Chiefs of Staff report concerning the 1976 sighting, along with a Defense Intelligence Agency summary and a report from the US defence attaché.

Those records describe reports of a bright object and the deployment of Iranian F-4 fighter aircraft to investigate it. While the existence of the documents has helped keep the 1976 episode a recurring subject of interest, they provide no evidence about the object shown in the latest videos. Without access to the original footage, supporting location data or an official identification, the latest sighting remains an unresolved and unverified social-media claim.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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