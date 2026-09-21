/Glitch in the matrix caught on camera: Woman vanishes after talking to reporter

A bizarre video of a possible "glitch in the matrix" is going viral, in which a woman vanished on camera on a ship. The incident occurred in Argentina, where a TV crew was interviewing a female naval officer on board the training ship ARA Libertad. The team had returned from a 5-month voyage, and the media was talking to those present on the ship.

The woman can be seen speaking to a reporter and walking away after finishing what she had to say. The camera pans in the direction she had moved to. She passes behind a man but doesn't appear on the other side. One moment she is there, and then she is not.

The reporter who interviewed the woman was called on the TV program where it aired and asked what he thought happened. He said that he didn't see her walk past, and she "literally vanished." The TV crew is also said to have confirmed that the clip is unedited.

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Glitch in the matrix or optical illusion?

People have several explanations for what could have happened, including the theory that the camera just caught a "glitch in the matrix." A user wrote, "MATRIX FAILURE." Another wrote, "They were upgrading the simulation version in Argentina now that it's the new home of a Tech Lord and the bug manifested."

Meanwhile, most users seem to think she turned in the other direction, and the camera movement didn't catch it. "Presumably, as she walked behind him, she remembered she needed to go back the other way. His body then fully obscures the camera, and the camera pans right," a user wrote. Another said, "I think she stops and then returns abruptly. Perhaps it coincided with the camera angle and the man in front of her."

One comment read, "She stopped, then went back the other way. She was simply behind him the entire time. If the camera had a wider view, you would have seen her over his right shoulder as she walked the opposite direction."

But others do not agree with this possibility. A user said, "I thought the same until I saw the woman's hat; not even a pixel of the hat can be seen behind the journalist." Other reports also state that it's an optical illusion from camera movement, with no editing or unexplained occurrence involved.