/Trump wants to rename ‘Artificial Intelligence’, gives 3 options: Which one would you pick?

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Sept 20) said that the term "Artificial Intelligence" should be renamed, stating that the current name is “inaccurate.” Calling the AI growth a “revolution”, he gave three options and asked people to vote on social media. The options he gave was: 1. Superior Intelligence (SI) 2. Extreme Intelligence (EI) 3. Supreme Intelligence (SI). This was Trump's way to defend the artificial intelligence industry and data centres, saying he would not allow efforts to weaken or destroy the sector. He also announced plans to create a new government "AI Force" and slammed liberals saying that they are wanting a "decimation, or destruction, of AI." Trump said the new "AI Force" would be tasked with "looking for BAD" actors. He also said he would soon announce an AI coordinator, or "Czar", without providing further details about the new role.

Trump criticised calls to slow AI

US President Donald Trump and China downplayed the concerns. While Trump called it a “hoax” like climate change, China called it “fearmongering.” Trump went on to declare “whoever wins AI, wins,” Trump told reporters at his golf club in Doonbeg, Ireland, ”We can put guardrails, and we can do this and that, but I think you have a lot of negative forces that are bringing it up and they’re bringing up things that won’t happen,” he added. “The only “guardrails” that AI needed were a “STRONG AND SMART” president,” he opined on Truth Social. Meanwhile, China’s ministry of foreign affairs said that all parties should work together on AI. “Fearmongering, confrontation and vicious competition will only disrupt the process of global AI governance, which serves no one’s interest,” spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference on Monday. The debate around AI was reignited after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei proposed a three-part plan aimed at controlling the pace of frontier AI development. He argued that AI systems were becoming capable of helping create more advanced models, raising concerns about how quickly the technology could progress.