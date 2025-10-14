/Pentagon revives mandatory testosterone testing for male troops aged 30 and above

The Pentagon is bringing back mandatory testing for testosterone deficiency among US service members aged 30 and above, reviving a programme that medical experts have criticised as unnecessary and potentially harmful.

The new clinical guidance applies only to male service members and sets common procedures for screening and treating testosterone deficiency. The Pentagon said it will issue separate guidance for female service members at a later stage.

The new rules require testosterone tests during periodic health assessments and annual physical examinations. Service members below the age of 30 can also undergo testing if they request it or if doctors believe it is medically necessary.

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“Effective immediately, this guidance addresses male testosterone deficiency, establishing uniform screening and treatment pathways,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.

Hegseth first announced testing plan

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth first announced the mandatory screening plan in July as he promoted testosterone use as a way to improve military readiness.

Under the earlier guidance, women were also expected to undergo screening through a questionnaire, after which they could potentially receive treatment for conditions linked to hormonal imbalances.

The latest guidance, however, makes clear that the mandatory testing programme currently covers only male service members. Hegseth’s July memo had called for testosterone deficiency screening for all troops, but the clinical guidance issued on Thursday specifically refers to “testosterone deficiency in the male service member”.

Growing interest in testosterone

The Pentagon’s move comes as interest in testosterone has increased, particularly among men’s health influencers and podcasters who often promote the hormone as a way to increase energy, build muscle and make people feel younger.

Medical experts, however, have questioned some of these wider claims, saying they are not supported by scientific evidence. Hegseth’s public messaging on testosterone has also combined established scientific information with broader claims that have less evidence behind them.

The new guidance therefore establishes a specific screening and treatment process for male service members while leaving separate rules for female troops to be issued later.