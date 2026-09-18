/US to sell 48 F-35 Lightning fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, help it deter threats

After facing multiple attacks and sustaining damage during the Iran war and in Houthi attacks, Saudi Arabia will be upgrading its air force with the purchase of 48 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft from the United States. According to the US State Department, the jets will cost the Saudis about $24.3 billion. The fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin are in common use by many US allies, including the UK, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, Canada and others.

The F-35A variety jets will have a conventional takeoff as opposed to the F-35B, which can take off vertically.

“The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to deter current and future threats by strengthening its homeland defence and improving interoperability with US forces, and other regional and NATO forces,” the State Department said.

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The F-35 Lightning II is one of the most common stealth fighters in the US arsenal, with hundreds being used across the Air Force, Marines and Navy. A record number of 191 F-35 fighters were delivered to the US in 2025, said Lockheed Martin.

Sale supports foreign policy and national security objectives of US

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region.

The deal will augment Saudi Arabia’s operational aircraft and enhance its air-to-air, and air-to-ground self-defence capability.

The state department said that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region.

Saudi Arabia made a direct appeal for the jets in early 2025 to US President Donald Trump and has long been interested in Lockheed Martin's fighter.

The estimated $24.3 billion sale would include 48 of the military aircraft and 49 ⁠Pratt & Whitney engines along with communications equipment, spare parts and other support items.

Washington weighs weapons sales to the Middle East in a way that ensures Israel maintains a “qualitative military edge”, thereby ensuring that Israel gets more advanced US weapons than regional Arab states.

The F-35 is built with stealth technology that allows it to evade enemy detection and is considered the world’s most advanced fighter jet.

Saudis aims to modernise its air force, counter regional threats

Saudi Arabia is the largest customer for US arms and has been seeking the fighter jet for years as it looks to modernise its air force and counter regional threats, particularly from Iran.

The Saudi Air Force flies a mix of fighter aircraft, including Boeing F-15s, European Tornados and Typhoons.

Trump has made arms sales to Saudi Arabia a priority since returning to office. In 2025, the United States agreed to sell the kingdom an arms package worth nearly $142 billion, which the White House called “the largest defence cooperation ⁠agreement” Washington has ever done.

Saudi Arabia is pursuing ambitious economic and military modernisation plans under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 agenda.

US approves visas for Iranian representatives for UN General Assembly next week

The Trump administration has approved visas for top Iranian officials, including the president and foreign minister, to attend the UN General Assembly high-level meeting in New York next week even as the two countries are locked in a stalemated war.

The State Department said Thursday it had approved visas for Iran’s “core delegation” to participate in the UN meetings. The core delegation includes President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“Consistent with our host country obligations, the core delegation from the Iranian regime will be able to attend UN General Assembly High Level week. The delegation will be under travel restrictions and will face prohibitions on the purchase of luxury and other goods per our policy,” the statement said.

Trump hails ‘major progress’ toward US Army base in Poland

In a post on Truth Social, the president said there is “major progress” toward opening a US Army base in Poland.

“GREAT NEWS! Thanks to the bold leadership of my friend, Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland, major progress is being made toward establishing a US Army base in Poland. If this happens, the location will be announced very soon. This will be a historic step for our Great US/Polish Alliance,” he wrote.