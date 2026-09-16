/No Pandya as Auqib Nabi earns maiden ODI call-up; Mayank returns for WI T20Is| check full squads

No signs of Hardik Pandya yet, as BCCI’s selection committee named Jammu & Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi in India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against the West Indies. While Nabi and all-rounder Naman Dhir earned their maiden One-Day call-ups, ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah misses out, as he is part of the Asian Games squad. Bumrah, however, is also absent from the T20I squad, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna to lead the pace attack in his absence.

In the batting department, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been picked, with the talismanic pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also included in the ODI squad. Shubman Gill will lead the team, with KL Rahul playing as his deputy. Dhruv Jurel is named as the second keeper-batter, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also making his comeback to the 50-over team.

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Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has also found a place in the ODI team, with Ishan Kishan absent due to Asian Games commitments.

India’s ODI squad for the West Indies Series –

Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir

Mayank Yadav Returns to T20I Squad

Ace pacer Mayank Yadav has been recalled to the 15-man T20I squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav will accompany him in the pace attack.

India picked several all-rounders for the T20Is, including Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and Reddy, with Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav picked as specialist spinners.

India’s T20I batting remains consistent, with Shreyas Iyer leading the side, and Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson and Kishan among the top-order players. Tilak Varma also retains his place as the T20I mainstay.

India’s T20I squad for the West Indies Series –

Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav

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