The Indian government has designated the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Union Home Affairs Ministry, in a gazette notification issued on Wednesday, invoked Section 35(1)(a) of the UAPA to add the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) to the First Schedule of the law. The schedule lists organisations designated as terrorist outfits.

The notification referred to several criminal cases involving alleged members of the SBN. These cases have been registered under laws including the UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Explosives Act, Information Technology Act and Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

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