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Shahzad Bhatti Network declared terrorist organisation under UAPA: Govt order

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 16:15 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 16:20 IST
Shahzad Bhatti Network declared terrorist organisation under UAPA: Govt order

Delhi Police Special Cell, in a joint operation, arrested six accused following the bust of the alleged Shahzad Bhatti network, which was involved in terror activities and arms trafficking, in New Delhi on July 6, 2026. Photograph: (ANI)

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The Centre has declared the Shahzad Bhatti Network a terrorist organisation under the UAPA and added it to the Act’s First Schedule.

The Indian government has designated the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Union Home Affairs Ministry, in a gazette notification issued on Wednesday, invoked Section 35(1)(a) of the UAPA to add the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) to the First Schedule of the law. The schedule lists organisations designated as terrorist outfits.

The notification referred to several criminal cases involving alleged members of the SBN. These cases have been registered under laws including the UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Explosives Act, Information Technology Act and Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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