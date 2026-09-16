/Trump admin will comply with Supreme Court mail ballot ruling despite Trump’s criticism, Blanche says. Everything explained

US Attorney General Todd Blanche has said the Donald Trump administration will comply with the Supreme Court's decision blocking new US Postal Service rules for mail-in ballots ahead of the November midterm elections. "Of course, we're going to comply with the Supreme Court's decision, as we always do," Blanche said during a White House briefing on Tuesday (Sep 15), in response to a question from CBS News.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the administration's request to allow the new USPS rules to take effect while legal challenges against them continue. In its unsigned order, the court said the government was "unlikely to succeed on the merits" of its challenge to a lower court's decision blocking the rules.

What were the mail ballot rules?

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The rules, finalised by the Postal Service last month, would have introduced new requirements for mail-in ballots. Under the policy, ballot envelopes would have needed to meet specific design requirements, including a unique barcode that could be scanned by USPS equipment. State and local election officials would also have been required to submit certain information about voters receiving mail ballots to a government-operated portal.

Several states have already begun sending mail ballots ahead of the November elections. Election officials had argued that implementing the new requirements at this stage would be difficult and could disrupt the voting process.

Blanche defends administration's election efforts

Blanche said the Supreme Court ruling would not stop the administration from continuing its broader efforts related to election security. "That doesn't mean that we're not going to do everything in this administration that we can to make sure that there are free and fair elections," he said. He also said the administration disagreed with the court's decision. "We do think that this decision is not the right decision. That is okay. That's the way democracy works," Blanche said.

The ruling was supported by a majority of the justices, while conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented. Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the majority, although he separately indicated that he believed the Postal Service could have statutory authority for some aspects of the rule. He said implementing it for the 2026 elections was not legally permissible because election officials did not have enough time to reasonably put the requirements in place.

Trump criticises Supreme Court

The ruling also prompted a sharp response from Trump, who criticised the Supreme Court in a Truth Social post. Trump described the decision as "another bad decision" against his administration and accused the court of causing serious damage to the country through recent rulings. Blanche acknowledged that Trump was frustrated with the court and defended the president's right to express his views.