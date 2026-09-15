/Saudi turns to Israel for intelligence help as Houthi attacks intensify: Report

Saudi Arabia has held talks with Israel through US Central Command (CENTCOM) as Riyadh seeks help in defending itself against a growing campaign of Houthi attacks, The Jerusalem Post reported. According to sources cited by the publication, the Saudi request focused on intelligence support to build a broader picture of Houthi military deployments and identify possible plans for future operations.

CENTCOM reportedly facilitated the discussions as Saudi Arabia faces increasing pressure from the Iran-backed group. Israel has already demonstrated intelligence and operational capabilities in the maritime arena around the Strait of Hormuz, including support to the US in tracking the locations of Iranian forces, the sources said.

Saudi seeks wider military support

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Separately, Bloomberg reported that Saudi Arabia had also sought British assistance to counter the Houthis near the Bab al-Mandab Strait and protect its oil infrastructure from further attacks.

The report said Britain had agreed to send military advisers to Saudi Arabia, although it had not committed to providing additional military assistance.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday warned that it would respond "firmly" to the Houthis after a series of attacks involving ballistic missiles and drones injured 13 civilians in the southern part of the kingdom. Reuters also reported that the Houthis had launched fresh missile and drone attacks against Saudi targets.

The latest escalation comes as fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces has intensified. The conflict had reignited in July, when the Houthis declared a maritime blockade targeting Riyadh and began attacking Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have also moved to establish control around Yemen's Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a development that has increased concerns over maritime security as the wider US-Iran conflict disrupts traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The group has also targeted Saudi oil infrastructure, adding to concerns over the kingdom's crude exports and contributing to a rise in oil prices above the $100 mark.

MBS turns to Trump, Israel

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had earlier called US President Donald Trump twice on Thursday and urged him to authorise American strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis, Axios reported, citing two US officials.

Trump declined the request, while the US said it would provide Saudi Arabia with intelligence and targeting information. The calls came as the Houthis advanced towards the strategically important Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The latest developments also come after Saudi Arabia sought greater military support from Pakistan. Riyadh and Islamabad are treaty-bound allies under their recently signed defence agreement, but Pakistan has said it is not currently considering military action against the Houthis.

With Pakistan unwilling to enter the conflict militarily, Saudi Arabia has now turned to Israel for intelligence assistance, according to the reports. The move comes as Riyadh faces growing pressure from Houthi attacks on its territory, shipping routes and oil infrastructure.