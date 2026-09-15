/Gurugram hit and run case: Police arrest car driver Kalyan Bainsla, book him for attempt to murder

Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested Kalyan Bainsla after adding an attempt to murder charge in the case involving a car that allegedly hit a woman biker on Golf Course Road.

Police officials said Bainsla was arrested in Dausa in Rajasthan and will soon be brought to Gurugram. The arrest came after police examined CCTV footage and investigated the incident in which biker Sia was allegedly hit by the car.

Attempt to murder charge added

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Gurugram Sector 56 SHO Manoj Kumar said police had registered a case and added several charges in connection with the suspected hit-and-run incident. He was speaking after visiting Sia's residence in Kalkaji, south Delhi, to record her detailed statement.

"We have immediately registered a case, keeping the woman's dignity in mind, and have come here to record the statement..." SHO Manoj Kumar said while leaving Sia's residence.

He further said, "We have added Sections 78, 79, and 109 of the BNS, as well as the charge of Attempt to Murder, to this case."

The police added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with attempt to murder, after analysing CCTV footage as part of the investigation. According to police, the provision carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

Police act after video goes viral

The case began after a video showing a car allegedly hitting a female biker on Golf Course Road surfaced on social media. The Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance after its Social Media Monitoring Cell noticed the video circulating on September 14.

According to a police statement, "Following the viral video of a car hitting a female bike rider on Golf Course Road, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance and registered a case at Sector-56 Police Station. During the intensive investigation, after a thorough analysis of CCTV footage, Section 109 of the BNS (Attempt to Murder) has been added to the case, which carries a provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment."

The incident took place on Sunday morning on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, where Sia was riding with a group of fellow bikers. She was injured after Bainsla allegedly rammed his car into her bike, and the incident was treated by police as a suspected hit-and-run case.