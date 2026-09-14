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Turkish Airlines plane flies through a storm three times, triggering severe turbulence

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 08:34 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:34 IST
Turkish Airlines plane flies through a storm three times, triggering severe turbulence

Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Tunisia struck by severe turbulence. Photograph: (Instagram/ mmaiskaya)

Story highlights

Severe turbulence shook a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Tunisia on September 10. It happened during landing and while flying through a storm, which jolted the passengers. A video from inside the cabin shows people screaming.

A video from inside a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Tunisia on Thursday, September 10, shows passengers screaming because of severe turbulence. The pilot tried to land the plane three times, flying through a storm, but all three landing attempts at Tunis-Carthage International Airport were unsuccessful. It had to be diverted to Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport.

The poor weather made the flight extremely dangerous. Instagram user @mmaiskaya shared a video from inside the cabin, showing passengers screaming and holding onto their seats as the plane shook violently in the storm. Maiskaya said that the flight was safe the entire time.

Problems started when it began landing. The pilot circled the airport and made three attempts amid the storm, but each time could not land the plane safely. Extreme turbulence struck the aircraft, causing a scare among the passengers. The Instagram post stated that during the third attempt, the plane started plummeting.

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"The flight itself was smooth, but things turned absolutely terrifying as soon as we began our descent. I have never in my life feared for my life like that—and my mom was with me, too," the user wrote on Instagram. "The pilot tried to land the plane at the same airport three times, flying right through a storm! We were shaken violently each time, and on the third attempt, we actually started to plummet."

Thankfully, the plane made a safe landing, but nearly 100 kilometres away from Tunis, at Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport.

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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