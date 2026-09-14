/'Huge destructive power': North Korea calls its latest missile launches 'live-fire drill' even as US dismisses 'immediate threat'

In its first response after missile launches on Sat, North Korea said on Mon (Sep 14) that it conducted a joint live-fire drill involving missiles, artillery and drones. The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in a statement said that the drills demonstrated "the huge destructive power of concentration fire." After observing the drill, Marshal Pak Jong Chon said the drill would "improve the level of specialisation to bring down the enemy's armed forces organisationally and structurally once an order is issued." He added that the drill was meant to get familiar with the procedure for the operation of the integrated firepower control system.

On Saturday, South Korea said that North had fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan. The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a statement, said that it detected the launch from around 5:20 a.m. (2020 GMT on Friday) that flew about 250 km (155 miles), toward the body of water that Koreans call the East Sea. South Korea’s National Security Office convened an emergency security situation review meeting and urged North Korea to immediately halt ballistic missile launches, calling them a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The launches came just a day after South Korea concluded five days of joint maritime drills with the United States and Japan that were focused on North Korea.

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US said ‘no threat’

US Pacific Command reacted to the launches but said that there was no immediate threat. “We are aware of the recent missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies. The United States remains committed to the defense of the U.S. homeland and our allies in the region,” it said in a statement.

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