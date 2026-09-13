A Russian drone strike on a Kyiv-Warsaw passenger train near Ukraine’s border with Poland has raised fresh concerns about the widening risks of Moscow’s war. Polish officials have warned that further escalation could affect NATO territory. The train, carrying 206 passengers, was struck near Yahodyn in western Ukraine on Sunday (Sep 13). No casualties were reported, but the service was delayed by more than six hours before continuing towards Warsaw after border checks. Following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of “deliberately” targeting the train.

According to Poland’s interior ministry, a second Russian drone hit just two kilometres from the Polish border at a fuel station in Yahodyn, setting two trucks on fire.

“The unmanned aircraft hit a fuel station in the town of Yahodyn, 2 km from the Polish border,” spokeswoman Karolina Galecka said, adding that “as a result of the strike two trucks... caught fire.”

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The strikes came as US President Donald Trump warned Zelensky to “stop knocking out diesel fuel” refineries in Russia as it was resulting in shortages and “hurting” other countries.

Western officials were nearby

Ukraine’s state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia said senior Western figures were at the station shortly before the strike at the train. According to reports, their train was halted and evacuated. The presence of the former British prime minister and former CIA director adds another layer to an incident already drawing attention because of its proximity to Poland.

“Shortly before the locomotive was hit at the Ukrainian-Polish border, a diplomatic train was at Yagodyn station,” the operator said. “There were, among others, security advisers from several EU member states and former European leaders on board, including former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In another train that was at Yagodyn station at the very moment of the attack was former CIA Director David Petraeus.”

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the strike, calling it a “random and senseless attack” on Ukrainians and civilian railways. He urged Western countries to provide Ukraine with more air defences and use frozen Russian assets to support Kyiv, arguing that stronger backing could help end the war sooner.

Poland warns of escalation

Following the attack, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk chaired an emergency meeting. He warned that Russia’s military campaign could increasingly pose a threat to Poland.

“The coming weeks and months will be a period of very intensive actions on the Russian side,” Tusk said, adding that Poland “cannot rule out that this escalation will also affect our territory.”

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, speaking in Kyiv, described the attacks as an escalation and called for increased support for Ukraine.

“This is an escalation, this is another great challenge for Ukraine and for the hypothetical future victims of Russian aggression and this means that we should double our efforts to support victims of aggression,” Sikorski said.

Moscow says railway infrastructure targeted

Russia confirmed striking railway infrastructure in western Ukraine but said the facilities were being used to move military supplies from Europe.

“Strikes have continued on railway infrastructure in the western regions of Ukraine, which are used to transport military cargo from European countries,” Russia’s defence ministry said.

Zelensky, however, said the passenger train was deliberately targeted and accused Moscow of striking civilian and critical infrastructure.

“It is precisely to prevent these strikes from spreading further into Europe that Ukrainian men and women fight every day, give their lives, and do not allow the aggression to expand,” Zelensky said.

Peace efforts face another setback

The strikes came days after US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held talks in Kyiv and Moscow as Washington sought to revive negotiations to end the war.