Why does your body need time to adjust after a long journey?

Stepping off a long-haul flight often leaves travellers feeling exhausted, disoriented, and physically drained. While many attribute this simply to a lack of sleep, the reality involves complex physiological changes. Crossing time zones, sitting in pressurised cabins, and prolonged immobility severely disrupt the internal systems of the human body. Understanding the science behind travel fatigue is essential for planning a faster recovery and maintaining optimal health.

The biology of jet lag and circadian rhythms

The human body operates on a 24-hour cycle known as the circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep patterns, hormone secretion, and body temperature. When you cross multiple time zones rapidly, this internal clock becomes misaligned with the local time at your destination.

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According to guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the body generally requires one full day of recovery for every time zone crossed. Furthermore, flying eastward is physically harder to adapt to than flying westward. This is because advancing the biological clock requires more effort than delaying it, leading to prolonged insomnia and daytime fatigue.

Severe dehydration and mild hypoxia

The physical environment inside an aeroplane cabin significantly alters normal bodily functions. The aerospace environment typically causes cabin humidity to drop to between 10 and 20 per cent, which is substantially lower than the average desert environment. This extreme lack of moisture causes rapid dehydration, leading to headaches, dry skin, and a weakened immune system.

Additionally, aircraft cabins are pressurised to simulate higher altitudes. This results in slightly lower oxygen levels in the blood, a condition known as mild hypoxia. Over a period of several hours, this contributes directly to physical exhaustion, lethargy, and cognitive brain fog.

Impaired blood circulation and gut health

Sitting in a cramped position for extended periods drastically reduces blood circulation. Prolonged immobility causes blood and fluid to pool in the lower extremities, resulting in swollen ankles and stiff muscles. In severe cases, this lack of movement increases the risk of deep vein thrombosis, a serious condition where blood clots form in the legs.

Travel also disrupts the digestive system. The human gut follows its own circadian rhythm, and altering meal times confuses the digestive process. Eating at irregular hours during transit frequently leads to bloating, indigestion, and altered bowel movements.