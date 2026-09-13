Top 5 places to visit in Goa beyond its famous beaches

Goa is globally recognised for its expansive coastline and lively beach culture. However, limiting a trip to the sea means missing out on centuries of history, dense tropical forests, and unique cultural architecture. According to the state tourism department, hinterland and heritage tourism has seen a steady increase as more travellers seek authentic local experiences. Here are five deeply researched locations that showcase a different, factual side of the state.

Explore Portuguese heritage in Fontainhas

Located in the capital city of Panaji, Fontainhas is the old Latin Quarter of Goa. A wealthy Portuguese expatriate named Antonio Joao de Sequeira established the area in the late 18th century. Walking through its narrow streets reveals brightly painted homes in shades of yellow, green, and blue, complete with traditional red-tiled roofs. Local heritage committees maintain strict regulations to preserve the structural integrity of these historical buildings today.

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Witness the scale of Dudhsagar Waterfalls

Situated inside the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, Dudhsagar is a four-tiered waterfall on the Mandovi River. It drops from an exact height of 310 metres, making it one of the tallest waterfalls in India. The best time to view the falls safely is immediately after the monsoon season. Visitors must take registered jeeps through the forest terrain to reach the viewing area, as private vehicles are restricted to protect the local ecosystem.

Discover the 12th-century Tambdi Surla Temple

Deep inside the Western Ghats lies the Mahadev Temple at Tambdi Surla. Built in the 12th century by the Kadamba-Yadava dynasty, it is the oldest surviving temple in Goa. The structure is carved entirely from black basalt rock. Its remote location in the dense forest protected it from destruction during various historical invasions, allowing its intricate carvings to remain completely intact for centuries.

Spot wildlife at Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

This protected area covers 1.78 square kilometres of dense mangrove scrub on Chorao Island. Named after the prominent Indian ornithologist, the sanctuary is a vital habitat for migratory birds, mudskippers, and flying foxes. Visitors can explore the narrow water channels using paved walkways or by hiring local boats. Access requires a short ferry ride across the Mandovi River.

Experience village life on Divar Island

Divar Island sits upriver in the Mandovi and remains largely untouched by commercial tourism. Access is only possible via a local government ferry, which costs a nominal fee of around Rs 10 for two-wheelers. The island contains old Portuguese villas, quiet winding roads, and the hilltop village of Piedade. The village features the Our Lady of Piety Church, built in the early 18th century, offering a rare glimpse into the slow rural life of Goa.