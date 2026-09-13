The viral image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping features another man who is looking at the world leaders and smiling. Social media had various opinions about him. While some said he should be well-groomed, other said his position and skill matters more than his looks. As several dignataries and officials arrived at the 18th BRICS Summit vensue in new Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, this man was seen at several ocassions beside the Indian Prime Minister. Now, it is being reported that he is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer.

Who is the man beside Modi, Putin and Xi at BRICS Summit 2026?

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According to a report by Firstpost, the man is Siddharth Babu, a 2017-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. He is from Kerala's Kochi. He serves as a diplomatic interpreter for the prime minister and as Deputy Secretary for Europe and Eurasia in the Ministry of External Affairs. His role is to bridge the language gaps during sensitive diplomatic meetings, where even small differences in wording and tone can matter. While he studied mechanical engineering and initially worked in the private sector, including in e-commerce, his LinkedIn profile says that he joined MEA in 2017.