/BRICS Summit: China resumes Guangzhou-New Delhi flight, issues 'good-neighbourliness' remark ahead of Xi-Modi meet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in New Delhi today on the sidelines of BRIC Summit that will officially open today. As Chinese President Jinping left Beijing, the country issued a big statement signalling reset of ties. China’s Envoy Xu Feihong has said that Beijing will work together with India and handle the differences between the two countries under the guidance of the two leaders. At the same time, China Southern Airlines announced that it will resume regular passenger services on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route starting September 21. This marks the relaunch of China Southern's India service after a six-year suspension. Following the restart, the airline will run over 100 weekly flights across its eight round-trip routes in South Asia, the carrier said.

“China and India are arranging for the bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi. This will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin,” the ambassador said. “China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed,” he added.

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