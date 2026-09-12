/BRICS Summit: China resumes Guangzhou-New Delhi flight, issues 'good-neighbourliness' remark ahead of Xi-Modi meet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in New Delhi today on the sidelines of BRIC Summit that will officially open today. As Chinese President Jinping left Beijing, the country issued a big statement signalling reset of ties. China’s Envoy Xu Feihong has said that Beijing will work together with India and handle the differences between the two countries under the guidance of the two leaders. At the same time, China Southern Airlines announced that it will resume regular passenger services on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route starting September 21. This marks the relaunch of China Southern's India service after a six-year suspension. Following the restart, the airline will run over 100 weekly flights across its eight round-trip routes in South Asia, the carrier said.
“China and India are arranging for the bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi. This will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin,” the ambassador said. “China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed,” he added.
The Chinese leader is visiting India in seven years and the latest steps are efforts to stabilise ties after the 2020 Ladakh crisis. Xi last visited India in 2019, months before the military confrontation in eastern Ladakh pushed bilateral relations to their lowest point in decades. According to Xinhua, Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister.