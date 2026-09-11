/BRICS Summit: Modi-Guterres discuss West Asia, Ukraine and UN reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi on Friday (Sep 11) on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit. The two leaders discussed the wars in West Asia and Ukraine, their impact on the global economy and the need to reform multilateral institutions.

Wars, food security and freedom of navigation

The two leaders discussed the impact of ongoing conflicts on food and fertiliser supplies, along with global food security and freedom of navigation. According to the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson, they “had a wide-ranging discussion on the current conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the impact both are having on the global economy, including regarding access to food and fertiliser.” Guterres also “reaffirmed the principle of freedom of navigation.”

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Their discussions also touched on sustainable development, renewable energy and human-centric artificial intelligence, as global disruptions continue to put pressure on economies and supply chains.

Push for UN Security Council reform

PM Modi and Guterres also stressed the importance of multipolarity and reforming global institutions to reflect present-day geopolitical realities.

“Both leaders underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said.

The issue carries particular significance for India, which is seeking a larger role in global decision-making. New Delhi formally launched its campaign in July for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term.

India’s BRICS priorities

Guterres congratulated PM Modi on India’s BRICS chairship, while the two leaders discussed priorities for the grouping, including strengthening multilateral institutions.

India is hosting the BRICS summit on September 12 and 13, bringing together leaders from member and partner countries. The grouping has become an important platform for emerging economies to coordinate on issues ranging from trade and finance to technology, energy and development.