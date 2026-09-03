/Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy creates history with 350 not out in South Africa

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy has created history with his 350 not out for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in a four-day match in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The batter now holds the highest individual score by a Bangladesh player in first-class cricket, surpassing current Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal's 334 not out, which he scored back in 2020 in Dhaka during a Bangladesh Cricket League match. Hridoy's 350 is also the highest score by an overseas batter in South Africa in first-class cricket.

Bangladesh batter Hridoy rewrites record books with 350 not out in South Africa

Hridoy, who had played only 17 first-class games before the match against South Africa A, was largely considered a limited-overs batter, but has now done enough to change that reputation. He faced 481 balls for his unbeaten 350, which included 27 fours and 10 sixes, as Bangladesh A posted 676/8 before declaring against SA A's 512 in the first innings. The match ended in a draw after SA A scored 18/0 in their second innings.

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Hridoy, with his 350, also crossed the 1,000-run mark in first-class cricket. He now has 1,345 runs in 26 innings across 18 matches at an average of 56, with four fifties and four hundreds.

Hridoy, in a chat after the reaching his double century, said: "I made my first-class debut in my hometown Bogura. Today, I scored a double-century on the same ground where we won the World Cup in 2020. I am thankful to the Almighty."

It is the same ground where Bangladesh won the U-19 World Cup in 2020.

Hridoy is also only the third Bangladesh batter to score a triple century, following Tamim (334 not out in 2020) and Raqibul Hasan (313 not out in 2007).

How did Tamim react to Hridoy's record innings?