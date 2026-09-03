/Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy creates history with 350 not out in South Africa

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy has created history with his 350 not out for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in a four-day match in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The batter now holds the highest individual score by a Bangladesh player in first-class cricket, surpassing current Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal's 334 not out, which he scored back in 2020 in Dhaka during a Bangladesh Cricket League match. Hridoy's 350 is also the highest score by an overseas batter in South Africa in first-class cricket.
Bangladesh batter Hridoy rewrites record books with 350 not out in South Africa
Hridoy, who had played only 17 first-class games before the match against South Africa A, was largely considered a limited-overs batter, but has now done enough to change that reputation. He faced 481 balls for his unbeaten 350, which included 27 fours and 10 sixes, as Bangladesh A posted 676/8 before declaring against SA A's 512 in the first innings. The match ended in a draw after SA A scored 18/0 in their second innings.
Hridoy, with his 350, also crossed the 1,000-run mark in first-class cricket. He now has 1,345 runs in 26 innings across 18 matches at an average of 56, with four fifties and four hundreds.
Hridoy, in a chat after the reaching his double century, said: "I made my first-class debut in my hometown Bogura. Today, I scored a double-century on the same ground where we won the World Cup in 2020. I am thankful to the Almighty."
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It is the same ground where Bangladesh won the U-19 World Cup in 2020.
Hridoy is also only the third Bangladesh batter to score a triple century, following Tamim (334 not out in 2020) and Raqibul Hasan (313 not out in 2007).
How did Tamim react to Hridoy's record innings?
Tamim, who now leads Bangladesh cricket as BCB chief, was ecstatic after his record was broken and wrote on Facebook (translated from Bangla): "Scoring an innings of 350 runs—regardless of the venue, level, or context is a magnificent feat. If that innings takes place in South Africa, it must be described as extraordinary. They say records are meant to be broken. I am delighted that my record has been surpassed. Congratulations to Towhid Hridoy on making history. Becoming the first batsman from the country to reach the 350-run mark is not merely a personal achievement; it is also a symbol of the progress of the nation's cricket."