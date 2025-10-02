/Pheromone Maxxing: The dating trend that claims scent drives attraction

A new dating trend called "pheromone maxxing" is gaining attention online, with influencers and dating enthusiasts claiming that scent can play a major role in attraction. The trend revolves around using pheromone-based perfumes, grooming habits and scent-enhancing products to appear more appealing to potential partners. Supporters say it boosts confidence and attractiveness, while critics question the science behind many of the claims. As social media continues to fuel new self-improvement fads, pheromone maxxing is becoming the latest trend sparking curiosity, debate and experimentation in the modern dating world.