/HAL-Safran sign landmark deal for Aravalli engine to power India's next-gen military choppers

India has taken a major step towards defence self-reliance with HAL and France's Safran Helicopter Engines signing the final contract for the development of the new-generation Aravalli helicopter engine. The 3,500-4,000 shaft horsepower engine will power India's upcoming 13-tonne Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant. Developed through the SAFHAL joint venture on a 50:50 basis, the project marks the first time a high-power helicopter engine will be designed and developed in India. The agreement is expected to strengthen indigenous aerospace capabilities and boost India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.