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Wildberries attack: Russian sellers count the costs

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 11:01 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 11:01 IST
Ukraine's expanding drone campaign is now hitting Russia's commercial infrastructure, with repeated strikes targeting warehouses operated by wildberries, Russia's largest e-commerce platform.

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