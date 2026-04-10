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El Niño Looms as Oceans Warm Up

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 10, 2026, 15:00 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 15:00 IST
If you thought the planet needed to cool off, sad news is that the world’s seas are heating up again. And it could mean more extreme weather ahead.

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