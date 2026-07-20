/Bangladesh protest: Massive protest in Dhaka over Hindu man's arrest

Massive protests broke out in Dhaka after Haridas Chandra Tarani Das, who initiated construction of an 81-foot Lord Ram statue in Gaibandha district, was arrested on money laundering charges. Organized by the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, demonstrators outside the National Press Club called the charges fabricated and demanded his release, tying it to a broader pattern of alleged violence against minorities — citing roughly 3,000 incidents and 66 deaths over the past year.