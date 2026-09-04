/'Taiwan Pavilion' naming row triggers China boycott at Gwangju Biennale

A major diplomatic row has erupted at South Korea's 16th Gwangju Biennale over the naming of the "Taiwan Pavilion". Event organizers initially altered the title to "NTMoFA Pavilion"—referencing the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts—sparking accusations of political censorship from Taiwanese artists and international curators. Facing intense pressure, the Gwangju Biennale Foundation restored the original name. In retaliation, Chinese artists announced a complete boycott, citing violations of the "One China" principle.