/India's data centre boom: AI boom fuels $31.6 trillion data race

India's digital infrastructure is set for a massive expansion, with the nation's data centre footprint projected to quadruple from 27 million square feet in early 2026 to over 101 million square feet by 2030, according to a landmark report by Anarock Capital. Backed by over $300 billion in capital commitments, IT capacity is expected to jump from 1.8 gigawatts (GW) to more than 6.7 GW as operational facilities expand from 164 to 210 nationwide. Driven by skyrocketing AI workloads, cloud computing, 5G rollouts, and nationwide enterprise digitization, major hubs like Mumbai-MMR, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR are leading the charge. Watch for a complete breakdown of India's multi-billion-dollar data centre boom and what it means for global tech investments.