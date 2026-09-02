/Nepal floods: Rescuers battle time as flood death toll soars

Nepal is facing one of its worst flood disasters in recent history. Rescue teams are racing against time to reach workers trapped inside tunnels as swollen rivers continue to devastate communities. Eyewitnesses describe horrifying scenes of bodies being swept away in raging floodwaters, while dozens of victims have been recovered from homes and riverbanks. Prime Minister Balendra Shah says over 11,000 people have been rescued and power has been restored in some areas, but the humanitarian crisis remains severe as the death toll climbs past 1,127.