/The undersea battlefield: India's preparedness for deep-sea war

The Indian Navy has commissioned INS Nipun, its second indigenous Diving Support Vessel, strengthening deep-sea diving and submarine rescue capabilities. With China expanding its underwater reach and Pakistan adding Chinese-origin Hangor-class submarines, India is building a wider undersea defence network combining submarines, sonar systems, anti-submarine warfare craft and deep-sea support vessels. This video explains how INS Nipun gives Indian navy a dedicated deep-sea diving and submarine rescue platform on the western seaboard.