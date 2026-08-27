/India's multi-layered watch: The new surveillance war

India is rapidly expanding its surveillance architecture with a combination of 52 planned satellites, advanced drones, border sensors and integrated command networks. The effort aims to provide persistent monitoring across land, sea, air and space domains. Lessons from recent conflicts have highlighted the growing importance of real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). By linking satellites, drones and battlefield sensors into a common network, India hopes to improve threat detection, target tracking and military decision-making while strengthening border security and maritime awareness.