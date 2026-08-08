/India names 27 sites in Arunachal Pradesh

Published: Aug 08, 2026, 08:16 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 08:16 IST
In a firm counter-move against China’s periodic cartographic aggression, the Government of India has formally added 27 specific sites and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh to the official Survey of India maps. Developed in close coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh state government, this initiative officially standardises the indigenous names of these locations to enhance public awareness and reinforce India's absolute sovereignty over the region.