LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /UN warns Pak over crackdown on peaceful protesters

UN warns Pak over crackdown on peaceful protesters

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 12:31 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 12:30 IST
UN Chief Antonio Guterres has backed calls for a prompt, impartial inquiry into the recent killings of protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Trending Topics

trending videos