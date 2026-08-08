/Taiwan steps up military, civilian preparedness

Taiwan has scrambled its ageing French-made Mirage fighter jets during the annual Han Kuang war games, demonstrating how the aircraft could be rapidly re-armed and returned to combat during a conflict with China. Crews at Hsinchu air base showcased the rapid attachment of Magic II and MICA air-to-air missiles, while ground teams rehearsed repairing bomb- and missile-damaged runways and taxiways. The 10-day exercises are focused on strengthening Taiwan's readiness for a potential Chinese attack.