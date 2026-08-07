/India watches Jeddah defence talks: Will new deal draw Pak, Turkiye into war?

A new round of defence discussions in Jeddah is drawing attention across the region, with analysts assessing the potential impact on Middle East security dynamics and regional military cooperation. The talks have sparked debate over whether emerging defence arrangements could influence the roles of Pakistan and Türkiye in future regional contingencies. India is closely monitoring developments as shifting alliances, security partnerships, and strategic calculations reshape the geopolitical landscape. The outcome of these discussions could have implications for regional stability, defence cooperation, and broader power dynamics stretching from the Gulf to South Asia.