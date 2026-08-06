/Iran-Oman Near Strait of Hormuz Shipping Deal | Will the U.S. Accept the New Framework?

Iran and Oman are reportedly close to finalizing a new framework governing commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints. According to reports, the proposed arrangement would route inbound vessels through Iranian territorial waters and outbound traffic through Omani waters, with no tolls during an initial 60-day period. The agreement could significantly increase Iran's role in managing shipping through the strait and reshape regional geopolitics. The United States has not officially responded to the reports, while Vice President JD Vance has warned that negotiations with Iran remain complex. Analysts say any agreement may only provide a temporary solution as political divisions continue within both Iran and the United States.