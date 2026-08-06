/Robot Dogs Take Over Night Security Patrols in Atlanta | AI-Powered Crime Prevention

Published: Aug 06, 2026, 20:31 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 20:31 IST
A new era of security is emerging in Atlanta as robotic dogs take overnight patrol duties at several apartment complexes. These AI-powered machines monitor parking lots and common areas while human operators watch live camera feeds and respond to potential threats.
The robot dogs are being used to improve safety, detect suspicious activity, and support traditional security measures. This high-tech approach highlights how robotics and artificial intelligence are transforming everyday security systems.