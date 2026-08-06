/The science of immortality | The reason why we can't live forever

A new study published in NPJ Aging has put a definitive cap on human lifespan, proving that immortality is a biological impossibility. Scientists used mathematical models to simulate a world where all diseases and aging hallmarks were cured, leaving only somatic DNA mutations. The results showed that accumulated genetic errors, especially in irreplaceable brain and heart cells, limit median human survival to between 146 and 194 years. We break down the science, the scientific data the mathematics models and why biohacking cannot overturn biological laws.