President Donald Trump's economic strategy is facing fresh scrutiny as his administration continues using tariffs and sanctions to pressure trading partners and geopolitical rivals. New tariffs of up to 12.5% on imports from 60 countries are now facing legal challenges, with multiple US states arguing that the administration exceeded its authority. Economists also suggest that American businesses and consumers—not foreign exporters—are paying much of the cost through higher prices. At the same time, US sanctions on Russia have pushed Moscow to expand alternative payment systems, shadow shipping networks, and trade partnerships with countries such as China and India.