/Cyclosporiasis cases surge across United States

Published: Aug 05, 2026, 24:01 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 24:01 IST
The United States is currently experiencing a historic and record-breaking cyclosporiasis outbreak, which has spread to 45 states with over 11,000 cases reported nationwide. Health officials recently confirmed the first two deaths linked to the outbreak in Michigan, the current epicentre of the crisis. Both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that were severely impacted by the infection and subsequent dehydration.