/Trump playbook: Threaten massive strikes & then call them off

Published: Aug 03, 2026, 23:12 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 23:12 IST
US President Donald Trump has once again paused planned military strikes on Iran, and mentioned new set of talks are about to start. However, Iran has firmly rejected Trump's claims that it requested Washington to halt military action, calling the allegations false.
In this report, we examine the latest developments in the escalating US-Iran crisis, the role of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in preventing a wider regional war, and whether diplomacy can still succeed after months of conflict.