/Russia jamming GPS in Ukraine? How electronic warfare is changing the battlefield

Published: Aug 03, 2026, 14:27 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 14:27 IST
GPS is one of the most important technologies on the modern battlefield. But what happens when those signals are disrupted?
According to U.S. Space Force officials, Russian forces have been using electronic warfare systems to jam GPS signals in and around Ukraine, potentially affecting navigation, mapping and military operations.
How does GPS jamming work? Can it impact civilian systems? And why has electronic warfare become such a critical part of modern conflict?