/Tamil Nadu Farmers Bury Themselves In Sand Over Cauvery Water Dispute With Karnataka

A fresh protest has erupted in Tamil Nadu over the long-running Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka. Farmers buried themselves in sand along the Cauvery river, demanding the timely release of water for agriculture and livelihoods. The protesters accuse Karnataka of releasing only surplus water, while Karnataka argues that low rainfall and poor reservoir levels have limited water availability. The decades-old water-sharing dispute between the two southern states continues to fuel political tensions and farmer protests.