/Indonesia Ferry Fire: 5 Dead, 41 Missing After Passenger Ferry Catches Fire in Java Sea

A passenger ferry carrying 271 people caught fire in the Java Sea while sailing from Surabaya in East Java to Makassar in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. According to Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), five people have been confirmed dead, while 41 remain missing as rescue operations continue. Emergency teams are working to evacuate passengers and crew after the vessel caught fire during its journey. Authorities say the captain alerted the ferry company shortly after the blaze broke out, triggering a large-scale search and rescue mission involving multiple emergency agencies.