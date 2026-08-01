/US-Saudi Nuclear Deal Sparks Fears of Middle East Nuclear Arms Race | Israel, Iran on Edge

The United States has signed a civilian nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia, a move being presented as an energy partnership but one that is raising serious strategic questions across West Asia. While Washington says the deal supports Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear ambitions, critics warn it could reshape the regional balance of power. The agreement has sparked concerns in Israel over nuclear proliferation, while questions remain about uranium enrichment restrictions, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) oversight, and whether the deal is linked to Saudi Arabia normalizing ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords.