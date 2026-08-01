/Russia-Ukraine War: Russia launches missile attack on Ukraine's capital, Nine dead

Published: Aug 01, 2026, 10:12 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 10:12 IST
Russia has launched a massive ballistic missile and drone barrage targeting Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, killing at least nine people and wounding 23 others.The early morning assault on August 1, 2026, triggered over a dozen loud explosions across the city, forcing thousands of residents into underground metro stations for safety. According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, the attack caused severe destruction and fires across five major districts of the capital.