/Iran Launches Surprise Strike on U.S. Base in Jordan | West Asia War Escalates | US- Iran War

Tensions in West Asia have surged again after Iran launched a surprise strike on a U.S. military base in Jordan, ending days of relative calm and signaling what analysts believe is a major shift in Tehran's military strategy. Unlike previous exchanges, Iran struck first instead of waiting for another U.S. attack. Experts suggest Tehran may now prefer a controlled, low-intensity conflict over a prolonged ceasefire that leaves sanctions and economic isolation unchanged. The conflict is also reshaping global energy markets, with rising oil prices potentially benefiting countries like Russia, while China continues to strengthen its position in global energy and diplomacy. Meanwhile, the human cost continues to rise. Reports indicate that 16 Indian nationals, including several seafarers, have lost their lives amid the ongoing regional conflict.