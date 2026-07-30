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China Builds 500+ Spy Satellites as U.S. Space Lead Shrinks | GRAVITAS

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 22:27 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 22:27 IST
#Gravitas U.S. Officials say Beijing is rapidly narrowing America's long-standing advantage in orbit by building one of the world's largest surveillance satellite networks.

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