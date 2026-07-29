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Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 75, Over 3 Lakh People Affected | Gravitas

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 22:57 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 22:57 IST
Assam continues to reel from the impact of devastating floods. While the death toll has now climbed to 75, 3.3 lakh people across seven districts remain affected by floods.

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