/Flavio Bolsonaro faces corruption probe: Brazil's election race rocked weeks before vote

Just weeks before Brazil's October 4 election, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro's presidential campaign has been rocked by a corruption, money laundering and tax evasion probe. Court documents reveal he's accused of receiving $12 million from a disgraced banker to help finance "Dark Horse," a movie about his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro. Flávio insists he has "nothing to hide" and that the financing was "completely legal," but the timing couldn't be worse, he's in a tight race against Lula.