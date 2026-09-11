LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Anthropic links operations to China-Russia espionage

Anthropic links operations to China-Russia espionage

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 23:35 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 23:35 IST
Anthropic has linked certain cyber operations to espionage activity associated with China and Russia, highlighting growing concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in state-backed cyber campaigns. The development underscores the evolving cybersecurity landscape, where AI tools can potentially accelerate reconnaissance, intrusion, and information-gathering efforts. The report examines Anthropic’s findings, the alleged links to Chinese and Russian actors, and what the developments could mean for global cybersecurity and AI security.

Trending Topics

trending videos