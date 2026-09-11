Anthropic has linked certain cyber operations to espionage activity associated with China and Russia, highlighting growing concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in state-backed cyber campaigns. The development underscores the evolving cybersecurity landscape, where AI tools can potentially accelerate reconnaissance, intrusion, and information-gathering efforts. The report examines Anthropic’s findings, the alleged links to Chinese and Russian actors, and what the developments could mean for global cybersecurity and AI security.